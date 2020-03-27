NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Gov. Bill Lee suspended requirements for vehicle emissions testing in Tennessee from March 12 to May 18 as a result of the governor signing Executive Order No. 19.
"Suspending requirements for vehicle emissions testing in counties that conduct testing is necessary," TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in a news release. "Tennessee families are responding to many restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, and this action helps alleviate some of the difficulty Tennesseans are facing at this time."
Vehicle emissions testing in Tennessee currently applies in the following counties:
- Davidson County
- Hamilton County
- Rutherford County
- Sumner County
- Williamson County
- Wilson County
Davidson County operates its own vehicle emissions testing program and has determined that vehicle testing centers are no longer essential activities under Mayor John Cooper's Safer at Home Order that went into effect March 23.
Vehicle testing centers in Davidson, Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties are now closed.
Gov. Lee extended the expiration date on motor vehicle registration that expire March 12 through May 18 until June 15.
TDEC’s Division of Air Pollution Control will update Tennesseans as to when vehicle emissions testing in the state will resume. The Division will work to ensure that testing services are available in enough time for vehicles to be tested prior to June 15.
Tennesseans may call 866-329-9632 for information or visit the website. Please note that the call volume is higher than normal. A caller should leave a message, and their call will be returned.
