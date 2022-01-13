NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emissions testing in five Tennessee counties will end after Thursday.

Anyone seeking to renew their vehicle registration in Hamilton, Sumner, Rutherford, Wilson and Williamson counties on Friday will no longer have to pass emissions before renewing your tags.

“Jan. 14 is a day that many Wilson Countians have looked forward to for quite some time. We are excited that vehicle emissions testing is coming to an end for our residents, and I appreciate everyone’s patience as this has been a lengthy process for our state legislature,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said in a news release. “I’m grateful to everyone who had a hand in bringing emissions testing to an end for Wilson County. Our modern-day vehicles run cleaner than ever before, and our air quality is impressive which aided in the EPA’s approval to suspend emissions testing.”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved a revision to the state’s air quality plan last year, which was published in the Federal Register in August. The approval became effective on Sept. 16, 2021, 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Tennessee law states elimination of vehicle emissions testing becomes effective 120 days following EPA’s approval.

Anyone in those counties who register after Thursday will not have to undergo vehicle emissions testing.

Metro Council passed legislation on Jan. 4 that would end emissions testing in Nashville and Davidson County on Feb. 4. Originally emissions testing was set to continue in Nashville.