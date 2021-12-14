WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Beginning on January 14, 2022, emission testing will no longer be a requirement for residents in Williamson County for the renewal of license plates.
The testing locations will be open through January 13, 2022, and until that date, drivers updating their license plates will still be required to show proof of testing.
New license plates will be available beginning in 2022, and the option to renew will still be available either in person, by mail, online or at a kiosks across Williamson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.