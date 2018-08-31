Eminem drops surprise 10th studio album titled 'Kamikaze'

Snap back to reality, oh there goes gravity.
Eminem took his fans by surprise by announcing his 10th studio album on Twitter at midnight Friday.
“Tried not 2 overthink this 1…enjoy,” Marshall Mathers wrote on Twitter.
The new album titled “Kamikaze” comes only eight months after “Revival,” which received mixed reviews.
The album artwork features a jet rudder and stabilizer based off a Beastie Boys album. The other side has a jet crashing on impact.
Fans can stream the album via Apple Music or Spotify.
