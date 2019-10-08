For nearly two decades, Adam Pressley was one of the estimated 38 million Americans suffering from migraines. But thanks to an emerging surgical technique, he says he has his life back.
Pressley remembers his first migraine occurring when he was just 9 years old. He says the migraines got worse, and more frequent, over time. He says it impacted all facets of his life, including his relationship with his family.
"I felt like a monster because I'm constantly telling my kids to quiet it down or go to your room or play. My wife, she couldn't help me. There's nothing she could truly do for me," remembers Pressley.
Pressley tried a variety of treatments, and was even undergoing Botox treatments for his migraines, when he met Dr. Salam Kassis, a plastic surgeon with Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Dr. Kassis is one of a small group of plastic surgeons performing an emerging surgical technique to combat migraines called nerve-releasing surgery. During the outpatient procedure, the surgeon decompresses specific nerves by releasing it from surrounding tissues like muscle, bone, fascia or even vessels… thereby reducing the cause of migraines.
“50% of the patients have a total cure, if you have good candidates,” says Dr. Kassis. Dr. Kasis says the success of the surgery depends on selecting patients who meet a very specific set of criteria. That criteria includes:
Patients with significant migraine headaches (more than 10 migraine days/month) poorly controlled on medications.
Patients who are able to localize one or more trigger points where the headache starts
It turns out, Pressley was a good candidate.
"About a week later...I finally realized, I'm not having them. It was a beautiful thing," says Pressley.
Pressley says Dr. Kassis gave him his life back
"What what a fantastic difference a year makes. I don't think I can ever truly express what three hours of his day, you know, cutting me open and taking care of all this, how much of a gigantic impact it's it's been for just … just one single year of my life."
Dr. Kassis is currently doing research on this surgical technique and is accepting new participants. Those interested in a consultation or participation in the study can call 615-936-2700.
