NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - February is Heart Month, and doctors with TriStar Centennial Hospital are trying to increase awareness about a minimally invasive procedure they say can seriously decrease the stroke risk for people with atrial fibrillation.
Atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heartbeat, is one of the most common heart conditions and doctors say it can make you five to ten times more likely to have a stroke. Dr. Andrew Goodman says implanting the WATCHMAN device can greatly decrease that risk.
“It's a minimally invasive procedure where we go through the groin, the vein. In the leg,” Dr. Goodman said. “Then we deploy the WATCHMAN device inside of the left atrial appendage.”
Dr. Goodman says this essentially seals off the appendage, preventing clots from forming there and reducing the risk of stroke. Dr. Goodman says the device is especially helpful for those who don’t do well on blood thinners, a common treatment for atrial fibrillation. That includes patients like Cyndee Davies, who kept experiencing heavy nosebleeds.
“I was missing some family events. I was missing some events with friends,” Davies said. “(I) wasn't going to church because I did not want to have an episode in public.”
After a massive nosebleed on Christmas Day 2019, Davies decided to have the WATCHMAN device implanted, and says it’s been a huge improvement in her quality of life.
“It made me feel a lot more comfortable about going back out and just living life again.”
Dr. Goodman says the main purpose of the WATCHMAN is to reduce that stroke risk. Patients may still need other medications or procedures to try and regulate their heartbeat.
