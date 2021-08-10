CHURCH HILL, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement investigates an "emergency situation" at a high school in Hawkins County on Tuesday morning.
The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said they called an active shooter inside Volunteer High School in Church Hill just before 8 a.m.
Deputies searched the school, where no suspect was found. Authorities said there were no serious injuries.
Due to the investigation, officials said they initially put all schools from Surgoinsville to East Hawkins County on lockdown.
"Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area," Hawkins County Schools posted on social media.
Parents were advised not to call 911 or Central Dispatch due to the emergency.
Hawkins County Emergency Communications is requesting everyone not to call 911 or Central Dispatch unless you have an emergency. If you have a student that attends Volunteer High School, please report to the Mount Carmel Army National Guard at 399 Highway 11 W.— Hawkins County Emergency Communications - 911 (@HawkinsCo911) August 10, 2021
Students from Volunteer High School were evacuated to the National Guard Armory.
