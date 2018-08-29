CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency work to repair a sinkhole is scheduled to take place on Interstate 24 East next week in Clarksville.
The closure is tentatively scheduled to begin the evening of Friday, Sept. 7. The interstate would reopen Monday, Sept. 10.
Drivers will be diverted to a temporary one-lane road near the exit for Rossview Road. Crews started working on creating the temporary road on Monday.
The work schedule will be incumbent upon the the temporary road being completed in time.
TDOT will be monitoring the safety of the interstate during the project. If conditions deteriorate, the interstate could be completely shut down.
The sinkhole formed during the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Harvey last fall. Several pavement repairs have already been made on the right shoulder, but these upcoming repairs will fix the area on the left side of I-24.
Parchman Construction Co. is completing the emergency repair work after receiving the contract for a little over $864,000.
