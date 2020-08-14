NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - If you're someone with asthma you may have noticed your symptoms seem to get worse before stormy weather.
A new report shows that before storms, visits to emergency rooms increased.
Scientists say storms stir up pollutants and pollen which trigger asthma attacks.
“It’s interesting because it tells you things in the environment can cause respiratory illnesses and if you get rid of them or they decrease, people do better,” said Dr. Stokes Peebles, professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University.
“I think with people with asthma, when it’s really hot outside, when the pollen levels are high and pollution levels are high, you need to stay indoors so they can avoid things that’ll set off respiratory illnesses."
Researchers say after storms passed, visits to emergency rooms decreased.
It turns out that storms wash away the pollutants and pollen which cause many to have breathing problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.