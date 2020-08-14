Thunderstorms can trigger asthma attacks that need hospitalization, study says

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - If you're someone with asthma you may have noticed your symptoms seem to get worse before stormy weather.

A new report shows that before storms, visits to emergency rooms increased.

Scientists say storms stir up pollutants and pollen which trigger asthma attacks.

“It’s interesting because it tells you things in the environment can cause respiratory illnesses and if you get rid of them or they decrease, people do better,” said Dr. Stokes Peebles, professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University.

“I think with people with asthma, when it’s really hot outside, when the pollen levels are high and pollution levels are high, you need to stay indoors so they can avoid things that’ll set off respiratory illnesses."

Researchers say after storms passed, visits to emergency rooms decreased.

It turns out that storms wash away the pollutants and pollen which cause many to have breathing problems.

