NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency personnel remained busy Sunday and Monday after several people became trapped in high water across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

In Christian County, Kentucky, two people had to be rescued from a truck after they tried to drive through rushing high water. Both had to get out through the passenger-side windows.

They were both walked to safety by rescuers.

In Elkton, KY, Todd County Emergency Management Agency confirmed five people were evacuated from three homes. Those victims went to stay overnight with family or friends.

Around 10 homes on Water Street, East Main Street and Don Drive evacuated on their own as water rose in the city. North Main Street, East Main Street and Elk Fork Road entering Elkton was closed Sunday night due to high water.

4 adults, 1 infant rescued from truck submerged in water DEKALB COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Five occupants, including an infant, were safely rescued from a partially submerged truck on Preston-Vickers Road.

In DeKalb County, five people, including a 1-year-old, were pulled from a partially-submerged truck by rescue personnel.

Police said the driver was trying to cross a bridge that was covered in water when the truck was swept off the bridge.

Multiple agencies assisted DeKalb County responders in the rescue.

Authorities said they can’t stress enough to not try to attempt to drive through water-covered roads.

Jackson County Rescue crews save woman and girl from flood waters JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Dramatic new photos show the rescue of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter from surging flood waters in Jackson County.

In Robertson County rescue teams saved two people trapped in a car in the middle of a flooded road.

Smokey Barn News reports the rescue occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on New Chapel Road near Springfield.

First responders attached safety harnesses to both people in the car to help them get out. There were no injuries.

In Rutherford County first responders braved high water Monday morning to check on an abandoned car in a flooded area around 6 a.m. on County Farm and Elam roads. Officials found no one in the car.

Highway 147 closed following mudslide HOUSTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - TDOT has shut down Highway 147 this morning following a mudslide in Houston County.

In Houston County, a mudslide closed a portion of State Highway 147.

The mudslide occurred near Baggett Hollow Road. The highway was covered in debris.

The flooding forced several school systems in southern Kentucky and northwestern Middle Tennessee to either close or delay opening on Monday.