Emergency officials: Person found dead on side of I-24

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating the shooting and upon arrival, officers located a dead body on the side of Interstate 24 on Monday morning.
Police said the body was located the man's body on the westbound side of I-24 near the on-ramp of Briley Parkway just after 8:30 a.m.
It’s not confirmed if the man was shot, we are told when officials arrived at the scene the man was deceased.
Police are investigating three crime scenes connected to the incident. The first scene is I-24 and Briley Parkway, the second scene is I-24 and Harding Place, and the third scene is at Briley Pkwy and Murfreesboro Pike.
