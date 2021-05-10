NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro emergency officials are investigating after a person was found dead on the westbound side of Interstate 24 near Harding Place on Monday morning.
Nashville Fire officials were called to a report of a man down just after 8:30 a.m. Upon arrival, emergency officials confirmed they found a dead person.
Traffic is congested in the area of I-24 near Mile Marker 54.2. TDOT is reporting that two Right lanes of the four lanes are blocked as well as the right shoulder. To check traffic in that area, click here.
The incident is under investigation by Nashville Fire Department.
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates on air and online.
