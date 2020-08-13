NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire officials say they have units responding to a report of a body found in the Cumberland River.
The crews are working to retrieve the body in the area of 2nd Avenue North near the cement plant.
News4 is working 4 you to find out more information on what led to this incident.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.