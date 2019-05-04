NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded to a hazmat situation on Foster Avenue in South Nashville Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred at Kile Truck Refrigeration on the 1100 block of Foster Ave near Murfreesboro Pike.
Hazmat crews were investigating a truck containing chemicals that were potentially dangerous if not kept under a certain temperature.
The Assistant Fire Chief on scene told News that the chemical in question was organic peroxide.
Organic peroxide can be explosive if not stored at the correct temperature. No injuries were reported.
Dispatchers told News4 that officials evacuated residents within a half mile radius of the scene during the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
