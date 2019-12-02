NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews were called to Elm Hill Marina on Bell Road for a water rescue Monday afternoon.
News 4's crew at the location was told by police that an older man was found by a member of his family or a friend in the water Monday, and was transported to an area hospital.
A current status of his condition is not available at this time, but News 4 will continue to work to acquire additional information.
