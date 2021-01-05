NASHVILLE- Business owners who were impacted by the Christmas Day are looking for structural engineers to help rebuild.

Over the last few days, only engineers have been allowed in the seven buildings deemed unsafe on Second Avenue. Mark Buchanan, a Structural Engineer with EMS is one of the engineers who got a first look of the damage. He says the damage from the blast is similar to what happens to building during natural disasters, instead this was man made.

“If you were across the street or within several hundred feet of the damages, they were catastrophic,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan shared his perspective on how they would have to tackle preserving the historic structures.

“When we get involved with these historical structures, first thing we do is try to make them more modern by connecting the walls to the floor and roof system which goes a long ways in providing more lateral stability more than what they had a hundred or hundred-fifty years ago,” said Buchanan.

After intensely surveying the structures in the blast site, Buchanan and other engineers on scene noticed window, doors, and other objects had been blown from the inside out, and from the outside in.

“Some of the building had negative pressure where the windows and doors tried to be sucked out of the building,” Buchanan says.

He says many of the buildings that suffered catastrophic damage run from First Avenue to Second Avenue for 200ft. They’re looking at ways to try and preserve portions of what’s left.

“Is it possible for us to cut off the first 20 feet of the building and rebuild that back, strengthen the rest of the building and salvage them?” Because these are historical structures,” Buchanan said.

Rebuilding will be a process, but they’re already over one big hurdle.

“I think things will move quite rapidly now since the crime scene has been released from the federal government,” said Buchanan.

Metro Codes Department shared with New4 that property owners don’t need a building permit to replace, but if a building needs structural repairs the owner will need to provide codes with a structural engineer’s report to get a building permit.