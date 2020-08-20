Embattled massage therapist still giving massages after his licensed revoked

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Even with his massage license revoked and an obituary online, one man is alive and still giving out massages in Nashville.

News 4 Investigations was the first to reveal that 15 women accuse Tarek Mentouri of inappropriate sexual behavior during massages or job interviews.

The State Massage Board revoked his license on August 12. When News 4 reached out to Mentouri for comment, someone from his phone number repeatedly texted and told us he had passed away.

There was even an online obituary.

The embattled Nashville massage therapist was once busted on Catfish TV show. In the 2015 episode, Mentouri admitted to convincing a young woman he had communicated with online that he was someone else, sending her a fake picture.

But some customers said they didn’t know about any of it and got a massage from him in the last few days.

So, News 4 Investigates decided to book a massage with him ourselves and Mentouri was waiting for us upon arrival.

Commissioner of the Department of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey reacted to what the News 4 Investigates team found on Thursday.

"Obviously if any person purporting to be a medical professional is practicing without a license, that's a criminal act and law enforcement should be notified and involved. Law enforcement is already very familiar with the individual in question so that should be directed at them," Piercey said.