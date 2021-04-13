Tarek Mentouri

Tarek Mentouri, the massage therapist at the center of a year-long News 4 Investigation and accused by more than 15 women of sexually touching them or himself during massages or job interviews, was arrested by Metro Police on Tuesday.

The home of Tarek Mentouri is being searched on Tuesday. The investigation is being handled by Metro’s Special Victim’s Unit, which encompasses Sex crimes

