NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The massage therapist at the center of a year-long News 4 Investigation, accused by more than 15 women of sexually touching them or himself during massages or job interviews, was arrested by Metro Police on Tuesday.
BREAKING: the massage therapist at the center of a year-long @wsmv Investigation, accused by more than 15 women of sexually touching them or himself during massages or job interviews, has been arrested and his home is being searched. Developing story.https://t.co/0D0p63h01d— Jeremy Finley (@JFinleyreports) April 13, 2021
The home of Tarek Mentouri is being searched on Tuesday. The investigation is being handled by Metro’s Special Victim’s Unit, which encompasses Sex crimes
BREAKING: undercover metro police cars and marked units outside of Mentouri’s home. We’ve seen officers walk in and out. https://t.co/Y9nSjQquSC pic.twitter.com/pVDKBB3xKJ— Jeremy Finley (@JFinleyreports) April 13, 2021
News 4 has a crew working on this developing story and will have the latest on-air and online.
