NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The embattled former massage therapist charged with numerous counts of rape and sexual battery is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Tarek Mentouri, the former massage therapist at the center of a year-long News4 investigation and accused by more than 15 women of sexually touching them or himself during massages or job interviews, was arrested by Metro Police for the second time on May 13. 

Mentouri faces a number of charges, including an impersonation of a licensed official charge from an earlier arrest, after he continued to give massages despite his license being suspended. 

Mentouri is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 9:15 a.m., right here in Davidson County. 

