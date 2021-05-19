NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Accused rapist Tarek Mentouri faced a judge for the first time on Wednesday morning.

He appeared on a charge of impersonating a licensed massage therapist. In addition to that, he faces charges including rape and sexual battery.

The charges follow a series of investigations by News4 Investigates that showed 18 women accuse him of sexually touching himself or them during massages or job interviews.

Mentouri was arrested by Metro Police on May 13 in relation to the rape and sexual battery charges after a grand jury indictment. News4 Investigates also exposed that Mentouri was still booking massages even after his license was revoked by the state.

The judge decided on Wednesday to combine all his charges together into a single case and keep his bond set at $500,000.