NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An email obtained by News4 shows the governor's latest executive order is being misinterpreted.

Gov. Bill Lee's office sent an email to lawmakers to address concerns from their constituents.

"I'm getting four to five calls an hour," State Rep. Rusty Grills, (R) Newbern said.

State Rep. Grills said it's been that way since the weekend.

Last Friday, Governor Lee issued an executive order in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases. It brings back some regulatory flexibilities for hospitals.

"They're afraid they're going to be put into a camp for not participating in the vaccine," State Rep. Grills said.

These are the top five "conspiracy theories" being spread about Lee's executive order. His office says all are false.

Top five conspiracy theories

"The conspiracy theory and misinformation machines are running in overdrive," Kent Syler, News4 Political Analyst and MTSU Political Science Professor said.

Syler said this is an example of what elected officials are dealing with while they try to fight the pandemic.

"Bill Lee is one of the most conservative governors in the country. The fact that he is being attacked by this misinformation, these conspiracy theories shows that really that any elected official is not immune to these attacks," Syler said.

The governor's office provided some clarity about certain parts of the executive order.

Clarity about certain parts of the executive order

"I'm just telling them the governor is for choice. The governor wants to see you do what you feel is best in consultation with your doctor," State Rep. Grills said.

Grills said he wishes the governor's office had reached out earlier.

"This thing got a lot more traction than it probably should've," State Rep. Grills said.