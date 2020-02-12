LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Lawrence County EMA officials say a possible tornado damaged several structures, powerlines and trees.
Officials say the majority of the damage is in southeast Lawrence County. A squall line entered Lawrence County at 5 p.m. and brought heavy rain and straight-line winds with it. Weather spotters also saw an area of possible rotation at the Wayne, Lawrence, and Alabama state line that went across the southern portion of Lawrence County.
Workers at 911 dispatch centers started getting calls from the Five Points area at around 5:20 p.m. Responding crews later identified a path of damage stretching five miles long, filled with damaged buildings, trees and homes.
Crews with several fire departments in southern Lawrence County began cleaning up the damage and finished at around 8:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service is sending a survey team to the area on Thursday to determine if a tornado or straight-line winds caused the damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.