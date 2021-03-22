NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you are a fan of Elvis Presley and a collector of memorabilia, items that once belonged to him have made a stop in Nashville and is ready to hit the auction block.
Kruse GWS Auctions is hosting the Artifacts of Hollywood and Music Auction Saturday, highlighting the 1968 Comeback Special Cherry Red guitar played by Elvis Presley during his historic performance.
Elizabeth Taylor’s jewelry, Michael Jackson’s Western shirt, and Muhammad Ali’s training gloves are just some of many items that will be featured.
The auction will be held online at 10am(PT), allowing people to participate from home.
