A pizza shop on Elliston Place was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday night.
The suspect entered Roma Pizza, 2418 Elliston Place, just after 11 p.m. wearing all black clothing and a mask covering his face. The suspect pointed a handgun at the employee working the cash register and demanded the money inside the drawer.
The employee complied and the suspect ran from the business on foot.
“He just came in and said ‘Give me all the money,’ pushed the gun in my face and yelled ‘Don’t move. If you move I’ll kill you. Give me all the money,’” the Roma Pizza employee said. “He just scared me.”
The robbery is under investigation by Metro Police.
