ELKTON, KY (WSMV) - The office and most of the warehouse of Keystone Construction was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.
The Todd County Emergency Management Agency said 10 agencies from Todd and Christian counties responded to the fire just before 4 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive at the scene reported a large fire through the roof.
Keystone Construction builds high-quality, custom post-frame projects for agricultural, equestrian, commercial, community and residential purposes, according to the company’s website.
“So sad to see our office and most of our warehouse burned to the ground,” the company said in a post on Facebook. “We will be rebuilding soon.”
“Quick actions and decisions by first arriving Fairview Fire Department personnel insured enough firefighters and equipment were requested which allowed the fire to be stopped before spreading to the entire building,” Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith said in a statement. “All the responding agencies quickly understood and went to work on what was needed, and an effective water supply was set up. By everyone working together we were able to operate the Todd County ladder truck nonstop for over two hours using nothing but tanker trucks.”
Smith estimated over 50,000 gallons of water were brought to the scene to supply the ladder truck operations.
Fire departments called to the scene included Fairview, Honey Grove, Elkton, Trenton, Pembroke, Highland, Allegre and Allensville along with the Todd County Emergency Management and Todd County Ambulance Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.