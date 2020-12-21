NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's Christmastime at the Nashville Zoo and Santa has already sent one of his little helpers to check in on the animals.
This week the elf has been visiting with many of the different animals to see who is being naughty and who is being nice.
The Zoo elf is showing Neo, our 6-month-old cassowary, the ropes for her first holiday season! 🎄— Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) December 21, 2020
Don't worry - she's got the snacks down pat. 😉 pic.twitter.com/vgiAVH4caQ
Over the weekend the elf spent the day checking in on the meerkats, who were apparently on the naughty list this year.
The elf has also visited the zoo's lorikeets, fish, flamingos and chameleon.
