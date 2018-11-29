You might want to double check the next time you get on a Middle Tennessee elevator. A state audit found elevators are going without safety inspections for as long as years.
The Tennessee Comptroller received a list of 84,863 state inspections between July 2014 and March 2018. By Tennessee law, elevators must be inspected twice a year. Of those, 50 random inspections were reviewed, and half were anywhere from 1 day to more than two years late. They were 74 days late on average.
According to the state, a lack of employees was to blame. “We had several open routes for elevator inspectors,” Department of Labor and Workforce Development spokesperson Chris Cannon said, “which of course is going to impact the number of inspections that can be done. Since then, we have hired one more elevator inspector.”
The audit also found “The Elevator Unit improperly issued operating permits, did not ensure owners timely reported correction of code violations, and did not require verification of code violation corrections.” Based on their test of 50 inspections, 10 elevators were not issued operating permits in accordance with state statue. Of those, 9 permits were issued before receiving the owners notice of correction for code violations.
One owner was issued a citation for a missing smoke detector. They did not turn in paperwork saying it had been added for 192 days. The audit found inspectors did nothing to follow up.
According to Cannon, 22,000 inspections are done a year, and each year 500 elevators are added to the system. The state is currently looking for to hire one more elevator inspector in Middle Tennessee.
News4 has submitted a records request to the state for a list of where the elevators in the audit were located.
