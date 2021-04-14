NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Twelve Thirty Club is Nashville’s newest addition. Being dubbed an “Elevated Honky Tonk”, the open space eatery will have live performances seven night a week and is even backed by music superstar Justin Timberlake.

“I think Nashville is a great city and this is the perfect spot for a venue like this,” Nick Bill, the Director of Operations said. “We want it to be comfortable, and we want people to come in off the street and enjoy themselves. Really great renditions of classic from a culinary and a cocktail standpoint.”

Today, the first level opened, followed by an upstairs cocktail lounge opening in a few weeks. Later this summer, a 400-seat “supper club” will open on the third floor, along with a sprawling rooftop terrace.

Kayla Weller lives here in Nashville. “I just think it has a really unique vibe. You’re so close to Broadway, so you get the live music. The food was really fresh, everything was really good, the staff was amazing. It was a really good experience,” she told us.

The rooftop terrace will open later this summer.

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

