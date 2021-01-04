NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Before you put your Christmas tree out on the curb, you might want to consider donating it to an elephant.
The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee in downtown Hohenwald is accepting trees through Tuesday.
Caregivers with the animal sanctuary say the trees provide enrichment and supplement the elephants' winter diets.
If you decide to donate your tree to the sanctuary, you can not donate more than five trees, and all tinsel and decorations must be removed from the tree before you drop it off.
For more information on donating your tree to The Elephant Sanctuary, click here or call 931-796-6500.
