HOHENWALD, TN (WSMV) - One of the oldest elephants in captivity is celebrating her 71st birthday.
Shirley lives at The Elephant Sanctuary near Hohenwald. She has been there since 1999 after spending 20 years in the circus.
Shirley has defied all odds, living well beyond the life expectancy for a captive Asian elephant.
