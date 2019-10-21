MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Officials are seeking information on identifying the suspects who intentionally set fire to the playground at Wilson Elementary School on Saturday morning.
Rutherford County Fire & Rescue said school surveillance video showed three individuals appear to set the fire at 1545 Cut Off Rd.
Officials are working to identify those individuals and need to public’s assistance.
If you have information, contact Rutherford County Fire & Rescue at fireprevention@rutherfordcountytn.gov or call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Callers may remain anonymous and cash rewards may be available for information leading to the arrest of persons of interest.
