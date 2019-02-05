ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Repairs are being made after a sewage issue in one bathroom of Greenbrier Elementary School in Robertson County.
According to school officials, the issue was being worked on Tuesday. It started Monday when raw sewage started causing some of the bathroom toilets to overflow.
Officials affirm that the sewage issue was causing no harm to students, other than a really bad smell.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.