MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An elementary school in Murfreesboro was briefly evacuated as smoke poured out of the building Tuesday morning.
According to officials, the issue at Northfield Elementary School was caused by a bearing in a heating unit in the A wing.
The fire department responded and cleared the scene.
All of the students are now back in the school. They have been relocated to the cafeteria until the smoke is ventilated from their classrooms.
