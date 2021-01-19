Habitat ReStore in Clarksville Receives $360,000 in Kitchen Appliances from Electrolux

Left: Clarksville, Tennessee ReStore associates Charlie Claros and Robert Barczewski process a recent donation from Electrolux in Springfield. The ReStore provides funding for home construction by Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County.

Right: Robert Barczewski with the Habitat for Humanity Clarksville ReStore in Montgomery County sets up a display of kitchen garbage disposals that were donated by the Electrolux Springfield Manufacturing Facility.

 Courtesy Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Clarksville ReStore

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Electrolux Springfield Manufacturing Facility has donated 1,200 kitchen garbage disposals to the Habitat for Humanity Clarksville ReStore in Montgomery County. 

The garbage disposals, valued at $360,000, will help raise funds to address the community's low-income homebuilding programs. 

“We are committed to fighting homelessness and supporting affordable housing in the communities where we live and work, so it is an honor to donate these appliances to the Clarksville ReStore,” said Oscar Zertuche, Electrolux Springfield Plant Manager. “Our company shapes living for the better while striving to be at the forefront of sustainability. Having a kitchen disposal makes cooking and clean-up easier, more sustainable and more convenient.”

According to a release, Electrolux has donated more than $1.3 million in kitchen disposals throughout the nation to help nonprofits address housing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To buy any of the brand new kitchen disposals, visit the Clarksville ReStore located at 404 Madison Street.

