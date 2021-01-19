MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Electrolux Springfield Manufacturing Facility has donated 1,200 kitchen garbage disposals to the Habitat for Humanity Clarksville ReStore in Montgomery County.
The garbage disposals, valued at $360,000, will help raise funds to address the community's low-income homebuilding programs.
“We are committed to fighting homelessness and supporting affordable housing in the communities where we live and work, so it is an honor to donate these appliances to the Clarksville ReStore,” said Oscar Zertuche, Electrolux Springfield Plant Manager. “Our company shapes living for the better while striving to be at the forefront of sustainability. Having a kitchen disposal makes cooking and clean-up easier, more sustainable and more convenient.”
According to a release, Electrolux has donated more than $1.3 million in kitchen disposals throughout the nation to help nonprofits address housing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To buy any of the brand new kitchen disposals, visit the Clarksville ReStore located at 404 Madison Street.
