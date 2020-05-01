Electrolux

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A home appliance manufacturing factory in Robertson County is temporarily closing after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus. 

A spokesperson with Electrolux North America told News4 the company immediately closed down the factory in Springfield on Thursday when they learned about the employee's positive test.

Professional crews are scheduled to fog, sanitize, and disinfect the building during its closure. 

Electrolux is also implementing the following safety measures to ensure its employees' safety: 

  • Temperature scans
  • Protective barriers
  • Increased janitorial cleaning
  • Sanitizing in high-traffic
  • High touch common areas
  • Social distancing
  • Face masks

The building is set to reopen on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports a total of 148 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robertson County. Of those cases, 97 have recovered from the virus. 

