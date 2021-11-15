ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Electrolux, a leading global appliance company, announced they will be making a $90,000 donation to United Way of Greater Nashville to cover the full cost of Thanksgiving meal boxes for 1,500 families in Robertson County.
The "Give Thanks" boxes will include all of the food needed for a traditional holiday meal for a family of four.
"We are so thankful for the Robertson County community,” said Nolan Pike, head of Electrolux North America. “Not only are we able to quadruple Robertson County’s holiday meal distribution this Thanksgiving, but we are providing fifteen hundred Thanksgiving meals to local needy families. We are proud to live our purpose – to shape living for the better – and hope that these meals bring joy to families this holiday season.”
According to the United Way, the average family of four receives $9.23 a meal through public assistance programs.
The average cost of a traditional holiday dinner is roughly $60, which is six times the amount a family has available to spend on a single meal.
If you or someone you know is interested in registering for a "Give Thanks" meal box, you can contact United Way of Greater Nashville, United Ministries Food bank, Robertson County Family Resource Center, Connecting Robertson County and TN Kids Nutrition.
Meals will be distributed on Friday, November 19.
