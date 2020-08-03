BEDFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The first day of school was canceled for one middle school in Bedford County due to a fire.
Bell Buckle Fire Department officials say there was a small electrical fire at Cascade Middle School. The cafeteria and gym reportedly sustained heavy smoke damage. No one was reported injured.
School officials say Cascade Middle School is closed for today and more information will be sent out later.
All other Cascade schools are still set to be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.