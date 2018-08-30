A contract employee for Nashville Electric Service was killed while working on power lines on Nolensville Pike.
Greg A. Turner, 27, of Anniston, AL, died after he accidentally made contact with a live wire, according to a Metro Police news release.
The lineman works for Davis H. Elliott Co. The company had been hired by NES.
Police said Turner was working on an electrical pole in the 2900 block of Nolensville Pike. Turner was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Police have classified the death as accidental.
Keith Hardy, a nearby business manager, heard an explosion outside.
"I was waiting on a customer in the store here, and all of a sudden there was this loud 'boom' and I had noticed NES working across the street earlier today. I looked across, noticed there were two buckets up. One of the buckets was backing up very slowly. There was no one in the second bucket I could tell. They were lowering it down from the street from the cab of the truck. Then a few minutes later heard the sirens of the fire truck and the ambulance," said Hardy.
“Hearing it and feeling it. It's almost like a sonic boom, but not that strong. It takes you by surprise.
“It seemed like they were working (on) him for quite a while. And obviously we couldn't tell what was happening from across the street, but knew something bad had happened. But yes, certainly prayers from all of us on behalf of him and his family.”
Nashville Electric Service had contracted with Davis H. Elliott Co. to do the work.
“At this hour, our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow lineman and his family,” said Jack Baxter, Vice President, NES Power Systems Operation, in a statement.
