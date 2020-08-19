NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The message from many is to vote early.
An initiative dubbed Vote Early TN launched on Wednesday with the backing of celebrities, sports teams, politicians and local businesses to name a few.
Tweets from Third Man Records, the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Nashville’s Delicious Dozen Bakery and the City of Chattanooga tweeted the “I’m In” logo for the launch.
The group of collaborators adopted one of the 14 days of early voting – Oct. 14-29 – to remind their communities to go vote.
This initiative is open to groups big or small, and if you want to adopt a day and get involved, click this link.
We're participating in @VoteEarlyTN, a nonpartisan initiative encouraging EVERYONE to get out and VOTE EARLY this fall! Early voting is the best way to ensure the voting process is safe, healthy, and effective for all Tennesseans. Stay tuned for more! https://t.co/CdXwLSKPEa pic.twitter.com/H0e5nptP5P— Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) August 19, 2020
TPAC is participating in @VoteEarlyTN, a nonpartisan initiative encouraging EVERYONE to get out and VOTE EARLY this fall! Early voting is the best way to ensure the voting process is safe, healthy, and effective for all Tennesseans. Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/CV2abAJ3BZ— TPAC (@tpac) August 19, 2020
We're participating in @VoteEarlyTN, a nonpartisan initiative encouraging EVERYONE to get out and VOTE EARLY this fall! Early voting is the best way to ensure the voting process is safe, healthy, and effective for all Tennesseans. Stay tuned for more! https://t.co/3dOKV9fc0C pic.twitter.com/In0Q6Wuog7— Dozen Bakery (@DozenBakery) August 19, 2020
Introducing #VoteEarlyTN, a nonpartisan initiative encouraging EVERYONE to get out and VOTE EARLY this fall! We’re proud participants, and we’re hoping you’ll join us. Follow @VoteEarlyTN, visit https://t.co/WojXAVExXO and stand by for more info! pic.twitter.com/hqH2ajCe2y— City of Chattanooga (@Chattanooga_gov) August 19, 2020
We're participating in @VoteEarlyTN, a nonpartisan initiative encouraging everyone to get out and vote early this fall! https://t.co/8SBrNtMvnr pic.twitter.com/VVsFEaPJlz— Parnassus Books (@ParnassusBooks1) August 19, 2020
Voting is more fun when you do it with people you love. That’s why HON is participating in @VoteEarlyTN, a nonpartisan initiative encouraging EVERYONE to get out and VOTE EARLY! We’re all in this together — so let’s vote together! More details coming soon! https://t.co/z7QyEQCbCP pic.twitter.com/9iZrF9FstM— Hands On Nashville (@HONashville) August 19, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.