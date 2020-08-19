 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The message from many is to vote early.

An initiative dubbed Vote Early TN launched on Wednesday with the backing of celebrities, sports teams, politicians and local businesses to name a few.

Tweets from Third Man Records, the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Nashville’s Delicious Dozen Bakery and the City of Chattanooga tweeted the “I’m In” logo for the launch.

The group of collaborators adopted one of the 14 days of early voting – Oct. 14-29 – to remind their communities to go vote.

This initiative is open to groups big or small, and if you want to adopt a day and get involved, click this link.

 
 

