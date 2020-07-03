NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tuesday, July 7 is the registration deadline for the Aug. 6 elections.
The Davidson County Election Commission announced it will be extending hours on Monday and Tuesday until 7 p.m. at the office at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike.
“Anyone who needs to register and also wants to vote by mail is encouraged to come in between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. this Monday and Tuesday,” said Jeff Roberts, Administrator of Elections, in a news release. “They can register to vote and request an absentee ballot in the same visit.”
More than 16,000 Davidson County voters have requested an absentee ballot for the upcoming state and federal primary and county general election. Tennessee election law requires a first-time voter either to vote in person or register in person before they may vote by mail.
“First-time voters who did not register in person and want to vote absentee/by mail are also welcome to stop by our office,” said Roberts. “They may change their registration to ‘in person’ status simply by presenting their photo ID to a member of our staff. While here, they may complete their absentee request form.”
Voting by mail is one of three options available for the Aug. 6 election.
Early voting will begin Friday, July 17. There will be 11 locations across Davidson County. Early voting ends Saturday, Aug. 1. In Davidson County, early voting sites open at 8 a.m. each day and closes at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
In Davidson County, precincts will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Aug. 6. Election day voters must go to their assigned polling place. Voters can find their polling place on the Election Commission web site.
Requests for absentee ballots must be received by Thursday, July 30 and be received by mail in the Election Commission office by the time the polls close on Aug. 6.
Click to find your local election commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.