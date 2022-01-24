NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee House of Representatives is expected to approve a plan that splits Nashville into three congressional districts as part of the state’s redistricting plan during its session on Monday.

The Senate approved the proposed maps on Thursday despite objections from Democrats who warn the new map unfairly affect Black voters.

Monday's House session begins at 5 p.m. in House Chambers at the Tennessee State Capitol.

The Tennessee Democratic Party has vowed to file a lawsuit when maps were first unveiled earlier this month during a committee meeting.

State law requires the General Assembly to redistrict based on the U.S. Census every 10 years. Whether congressional, state house or state senate, each district must represent an equal number of people. The optimum number for a congressional district in Tennessee is 767,871 residents.

Democrats have argued the map is a brazen move by Republicans to try to flip a Democratic seat, including by diluting the voice of Nashville-area Black voters by splitting them into multiple districts. Republican leaders said population shifts elsewhere in the state and growth in and around Nashville justify dividing the city. They content have three U.S. House members would give it more representation, not less.

“The recommended maps are fair and legal, disturb no serving legislator and preserve, as much as possible, current district composition,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said in a statement.

Tennessee’s 5th District is held by Rep. Jim Cooper, D-TN. It’s long been centered on Nashville and has been a safe Democratic stronghold in Tennessee. It currently contains all of Davidson and Dickson counites and part of Cheatham County.

Under the newly proposed map, Nashville would be split into three districts. The districts of Rep. John Rose and Mark Green, both Republicans, would include a portion of Nashville. Cooper’s new district would include a portion of Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties, as well as all of Lewis, Marshall and Maury counties.