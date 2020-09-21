NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett released a new video series featuring members of the Division of Elections answering some of the most frequently asked questions about the 2020 election.
“Misinformation about the 2020 election is rampant. We must all be vigilant in ensuring that we are not only getting our information from trusted sources but also that we are not amplifying inaccurate information. There are many bad actors who want to sow discord and confusion among our citizens as well as rode confidence in our form of government. It is critical for voters to get accurate, trusted information directly from Tennessee’s election experts. We created these videos so that all Tennesseans can easily hear the answers to our most commonly asked questions,” said Hargett in a news release.
Some of the topics covered in the series include how to register to vote in Tennessee, important election deadlines, how to vote absentee by-mail, becoming a poll official and the precautions being taken for in-person voting.
“We talk to voters everyday who have received information that is misleading or just plain wrong,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins in a news release. “Every Tennessean can help stop the spread of misinformation by making sure you only share election information from trusted sources like your local county election commission or our office.”
The Secretary of State is sharing a new FAQ video daily on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Voters can also watch the entire 2020 election FAQ video series on the Secretary of State's website.
