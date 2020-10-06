NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We are a little more than a week away from starting early voting, and there will be several safety changes this year because of COVID-19.
Jeff Roberts with the Davidson County Elections says they have made progress since August when they held the state and federal primaries.
"It was our first election to try out all of the social distancing and those kinds of things, so we have tweaked some of that a little bit", Roberts says.
Early voting starts October 14th and goes through the 29th. Roberts warns though to expect a series of questions before you can cast your vote.
"Have you had a temperature today? Are you experiencing a cough? Those kind of things, so if you have experienced any of those, we can take some special precautions for you. The other voters go in, they will experience social distancing. They will see our folks, poll officials wearing PPE. The voter doesn't have to touch any of the equipment to vote."
Roberts also warns to vote early so that you don't have to be in large crowds, especially on the last day.
