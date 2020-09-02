NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NBC News Correspondent Kristen Welker will moderate the third presidential debate at Belmont University next month, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday.
Welker will moderate the final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Oct. 22 at Curb Event Center.
In just two months, Belmont University will host the final presidential debate. They last hosted twelve years ago with more than three thousan…
The debate at Belmont will be divided into six segments of approximately 15 minutes each on major topics to be selected by the moderator and announced at least one week before the debate, according to The Commission on Presidential Debates.
The moderator will open each segment with a question, after which each candidate will have two minutes to respond. Candidates will then have an opportunity to respond to each other. The moderator will use the balance of the time in the segment for a deeper discussion of the topic.
The other debate moderators are:
- Sept. 29, Case Western Reserve and Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH: Chris Wallace, Fox News
- Oct. 7 (Vice President debate), University of Utah, Salt Lake City: Susan Page, USA Today
- Oct. 15, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, FL: Steve Scully, C-SPAN
With thanks to the 2020 general election debate moderators: Chris Wallace, @SusanPage, @SteveScully and @kwelkernbc #Debates2020 https://t.co/eRcV8q9iHs— CPD (@debates) September 2, 2020
Click for details on the debate at Belmont.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Sources tell News4 that Belmont will host a Presidential debate in October of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.