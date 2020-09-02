NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NBC News Correspondent Kristen Welker will moderate the third presidential debate at Belmont University next month, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday.

Welker will moderate the final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Oct. 22 at Curb Event Center.

The debate at Belmont will be divided into six segments of approximately 15 minutes each on major topics to be selected by the moderator and announced at least one week before the debate, according to The Commission on Presidential Debates.

The moderator will open each segment with a question, after which each candidate will have two minutes to respond. Candidates will then have an opportunity to respond to each other. The moderator will use the balance of the time in the segment for a deeper discussion of the topic.

The other debate moderators are:

Sept. 29, Case Western Reserve and Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH: Chris Wallace, Fox News

Oct. 7 (Vice President debate), University of Utah, Salt Lake City: Susan Page, USA Today

Oct. 15, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, FL : Steve Scully, C-SPAN

