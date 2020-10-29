NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 2.1 million people have cast ballots through the end of Wednesday for next week's presidential election.

The Secretary of State's office said 2,109,156 voters have cast their ballot early or absentee by mail.

Early voting ends on Thursday. Absentee ballots can be received until 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

"These record numbers demonstrate Tennessee voter's confidence in the safe, sensible and responsible administration of this election," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a news release. "County election officials are doing a great job helping voters have a smooth voting experience."

Statewide, this is a 38% increase of early in-person and absentee by-mail votes cast compared to 2016, with each county reporting higher numbers than ever before.

After Thursday, voters will only be allowed to vote on election day. For a list of election day hours, polling locations and more, go online to the state election website.

Tennessee voters will need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.