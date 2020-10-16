NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -More than 10% of registered voters had cast their ballot for the Nov. 3 general election through the second day of early voting on Tuesday.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said 453,848 voters had cast their ballot on the first two days of early voting.

"Over 10 percent of Tennessee voters have already voted, and this high turnout demonstrates the public's confidence in Tennessee's electoral process," Hargett said in a news release.

Early voting began on Wednesday and runs Monday through Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“Our office and election commissions across Tennessee have been preparing for this election and specifically the new challenges of running a safe election during COVID-19 since March,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins in a news release. “It is because of their hard work and diligent planning that we are seeing voters have a smooth voting experience.”

While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.

For more information about early voting in Tennessee, visit the website - GoVoteTN.com - or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.