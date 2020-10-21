NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Through the sixth day of early voting, more than 1 million Tennessee voters have cast their ballot for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Through Tuesday, 929,744 voters had cast their ballot at early voting locations and 155,640 absentee ballots had been returned to local election commission offices for a total of 1,085,384 votes cast.
“The massive turnout shows Tennesseans’ confidence in the safety precautions taken by county election commissions,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett in a news release. “As I visits early voting sites across the state, I continue to see election officials doing a great job helping voters cast a ballot in a smooth and efficient process.”
Early and absentee voters for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election
Statewide there is nearly a 47% increase of in-person and absentee by-mail voters compared to 2016 with each county reporting high numbers than ever before.
“At this rate, we are on pace to break the state’s previous early voting turnout record, set during the last presidential election,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins in a news release.
More than 1 Million TN voters have cast their ballot! The full report of early and absentee by-mail turnout through the first 6 days of early voting can be found here: https://t.co/fqFomQ819R and comparisons to 2016 & 2012: https://t.co/TLnG8xHc7L. #GoVoteTN #TrustedInfo2020 pic.twitter.com/DetXKa2UW1— Tre Hargett (@sectrehargett) October 21, 2020
Early voting for the state and federal general election runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Tennessee voters can find their early voting and election day hours, polling locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online.
Davidson County early voting locations
While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters planning to vote early or on election day will need to bring a valid photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. Information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found online or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.
Middle Tennessee early voting locations
Tennessee state law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.
