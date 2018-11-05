You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Information on voting for November election in Middle Tennessee

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Decision 2018 logo - Election

Information on voting in Tennessee on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

County

Election Commission Phone Number

Poll times

Sample ballot

Bedford

931-684-0531

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Benton

731-584-6144

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Cannon

615-563-5650

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Cheatham

615-792-5770

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Clay

931-243-2536

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Coffee

931-723-5103

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Cumberland

931-484-4919

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Davidson

615-862-8800

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Decatur

731-852-2911

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

DeKalb

615-597-4146

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Dickson

615-671-1146

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Fentress

931-879-7162

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Franklin

931-967-1893

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Giles

931-363-2424

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Grundy

931-692-3551

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Henry

731-642-0411

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Hickman

931-729-4560

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Houston

931-289-3047

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Humphreys

931-296-6504

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Jackson

931-268-9284

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Lawrence

931-762-7836

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Lewis

931-796-3662

Call election office for poll times

Sample ballot

Lincoln

931-433-6220

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Macon

615-666-2199

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Marshall

931-359-4894

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Maury

931-381-4691

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Montgomery

931-648-5707

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Moore

931-759-4532

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Overton

931-823-5985

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Perry

931-589-2025

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Pickett

931-864-3583

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Putnam

931-526-2566

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Robertson

615-384-5592

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Rutherford

615-898-7743

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Smith

615-735-8241

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Stewart

931-232-5100

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Sumner

615-452-1456

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Trousdale

615-374-2712

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Van Buren

931-946-2728

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Warren

931-473-5834

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Wayne

931-722-3517

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

White

931-836-3671

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Williamson

615-790-5711

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Wilson

615-444-0216

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sample ballot

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.