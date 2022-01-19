NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his fourth State of the State address to the General Assembly on Monday, Jan. 31.
The joint session of the General Assembly will take place in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol at 6 p.m.
“I look forward to sharing my vision for Tennessee, including my budget and legislative priorities for the year,” Lee said in a news release. “Tennessee shows the rest of the country that America hasn’t lost her way, and with the support of the General Assembly, we’ll continue to ensure Tennessee is a national leader for opportunity and freedom.”
The address will be available on Lee’s Facebook and YouTube channels, and will be aired statewide, including the News4 website and app.
