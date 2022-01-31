NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is expected to pay homage to 225 years of statehood by building on the state slogan “Tennessee – America at Its Best” during his fourth State of the State Address on Monday night.
Lee will outline his vision for Tennessee, including his budget and legislative priorities, for the year.
“Tennessee shows the rest of the country that America hasn’t lost her way, and with the support of the General Assembly, we’ll continue to ensure Tennessee is a national leader for opportunity and freedom.”
Education and the economy are expected to be at the forefront of his address.
The state just wrapped up the public review and final recommendations for the new education spending plan, which the governor is hoping to push during this legislative session.
“Our schools are significantly different than they were 30 years ago,” Lee said recently. “Our approach to learning is different than it was 30 years ago.”
Lee will deliver his State of the State Address at the Tennessee State Capitol at 6 p.m.
Ahead of the speech, the Governor’s Office released excerpts from his speech.
Defining “America at Its Best”
Today, our country faces challenges of a different kind, but I believe now more than ever, Tennessee embodies America at Its Best. And in order to ensure that, I am proposing a budget and America at Its Best policies that reinforce freedom, innovation, exceptionalism and optimism.
Guarding Freedom
In recent history, big government has attempted to take over society instead of contributing to it. That’s no way to live, and Tennessee has pushed back on that big government. In fact, Tennessee has recently been ranked as one of the top five freest states in the country.
Protecting Life, Supporting Families
My office has proposed and supported some of the soundest pro-life legislation in the country. Thanks to our partners in the legislature, we passed thoughtful laws that protected the unborn and supported expecting mothers. If the federal courts return full authority to the states, Tennessee’s laws will automatically provide the maximum possible protection and offer a glimmer of redemption as America reconciles our troubled past. I believe Tennessee can be a major part of that reconciliation by offering both hope and resources to families in crisis.
Fiscal Stewardship
We pay a staggering $900 million dollars per day in national debt interest payments. This is a bipartisan problem working with a broken system, but states with balanced budgets offer a guide to what could be if Washington would just act. While Washington saddles our kids with trillions of dollars of debt, Tennessee’s strong fiscal position allows us to instead invest on their behalf.
Powering the Economy
Make no mistake – Tennessee is “Working People USA” and we will do whatever it takes to train and retrain Tennesseans so that both our businesses and our families can thrive.
The Tennessee Democratic Party gave a prebuttal prior to the governor’s address, outlining their hopes the legislature and governor will take up.
“We believe in a future where the middle class values like rewarding work not wealth and taking care of each other,” state Rep. Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, said on a video released on Friday. “That means we want to grow good jobs with benefits for a good day’s work, and not participate for a race to the bottom for workers.”
